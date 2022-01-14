Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice
News

Pedestrian Struck, Airlifted On Jersey Shore: Developing

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Berkeley Township Police Department
Berkeley Township Police Department Photo Credit: Berkeley Township PD

A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The crash occurred about 5:15 p.m. on Route 37 westbound in Berkeley Township, initial reports said.

An unconfirmed report said that the 38-year-old victim was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Hospital after getting hit at a high speed.

Berkley police were not immediately available for comment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES 

