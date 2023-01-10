Pedestrian Critically Hurt In Toms River Crash

A pedestrian was critically hurt in a crash on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

At 9:31 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10, Toms River police and EMS units were dispatched to the intersection of Route 37 and River Drive.

The initial investigation revealed that a 42 male from Lodi stepped into traffic, outside of the crosswalk, and was hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound, police said. There were no signs of impairment on the driver, who remained at the scene, police said.

The pedestrian was flown to Jersey Shore Medical University for treatment of his injuries and was listed in critical condition.

The accident remains under investigation by Traffic Safety Cpl. Robert Westfall.

