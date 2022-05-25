Paramus Dad Dubbed 'Superman' After Jersey Shore Lagoon Rescue (VIDEO)

A 63-year-old dad from Paramus is being called "Superman" by his neighbors after he rescued a man from the lagoon outside their Jersey Shore summer home.

Frank Rossini jumped into the muddy waters off Chadwick Beach in Lavallette, overlooking Barnegat Bay, to save the 80-something-year-old victim last Sunday, May 22, his daughter Christie Mendes tells Daily Voice.

The victim then got himself tangled in rope near a dock at about 10:30 a.m. according to the hero's daughter, Christie Mendes.

The rescue was captured on surveillance camera video, which shows Rossini at the dock at his house, then noticing the man's cries for help.

He springs into action, diving into the water and swimming across.

"Hold your breath!" one of the neighbors yells. "He's coming!"

"My dad was fixing the dock at our house when he heard the man call for help," Mendes said. "After he swam over, he was able to get the man out. He was okay and he and his wife were very grateful. Our neighbors jokingly refer to him as Superman now."

