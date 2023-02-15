Parachute Ride Closing At Six Flags Great Adventure And Park Goers Are Not Happy

A popular parachute ride that's been around since the 1980s will be no longer at Six Flags Great Adventure, and theme park goers are sad to see it go.

The Jackson amusement park posted the following comment on Instagram, apparently in response to questions about "The Parachute Training Center: Edwards AFB Jump Tower" no longer being listed on the website.

"Parachutes will be removed from the park," the comment reads. "As we plan for future growth, we sometimes identify rides that have reached the end of their useful life and retiring these rides makes way for future new thrills for our guests."

A fact sheet about the ride calls it a "family thrill ride," noting its forerunner was the Parachute Jump at Coney Island. The ride would lift riders nearly 250 feet into the air and then lower them back down at 25 feet per second.

Instagram users expressed disappointment.

"Let me be calm and state my feelings," particularly angry person said. You take out The Chiller for technical issues, I understood. (It should still come back.) Then countless flat rides including Spinnaker, Spinmeister, Musik Express, Flying Wave, Space Shuttle, Riptide, Stuntman’s Free-fall, Evolution, Chaos, Etc. THAT aggravated me.

"Then you demolish The Great American Scream Machine. The legendary coaster that SAVED YOUR PARK from bankruptcy following the a spike in crime and incidents with Lightnin’ Loops and the Haunted Castle. I’m disappointed. THEN you demolish Rolling Thunder. Shameful. NOW you want to demolish the Parachute Tower? There is no excuse. Old rides are refurbished and rehabbed all over the world. DEMOLISHING IS NOT THE ANSWER. I understand The Chiller, but everything else is inexcusable."

"It was a great family ride," another said. "It was a 'big' ride that little kids could go on."

"Please keep the tower or reuse it for something," said another. "It’s a piece of our skyline I would dearly miss."

"Keep taking away the soul of this park," a third added.

