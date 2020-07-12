Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Overcrowding Temporarily Closes Popular NJ Beach

Cecilia Levine
Long Branch, July 12
Long Branch, July 12 Photo Credit: @Israel.alayon Instagram

Access to a popular Jersey Shore beach was closed due to overcrowding Sunday.

Local police began turning Long Branch beachgoers away around 2 p.m., advising them to try again in an hour.

Visitors appeared to be crammed together, despite signs encouraging social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some were even setting up beach chairs on the boardwalk.

Gov. Phil Murphy last Wednesday signed an executive order making face coverings mandatory outdoors when social distancing is not possible.

