Overcrowding Temporarily Closes Popular NJ Beach

Access to a popular Jersey Shore beach was closed due to overcrowding Sunday.

Local police began turning Long Branch beachgoers away around 2 p.m., advising them to try again in an hour.

Visitors appeared to be crammed together, despite signs encouraging social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Some were even setting up beach chairs on the boardwalk.

Gov. Phil Murphy last Wednesday signed an executive order making face coverings mandatory outdoors when social distancing is not possible.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.