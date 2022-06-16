Out-Of-State Shoplifting Suspects Nabbed At Jersey Shore Outlet Mall

A pair of suspected shoplifters from New York was arrested at Jackson Premium Outlets, authorities said.

On Wednesday, June 15, at approximately 5:25 p.m., detectives were conducting surveillance when they observed two individuals allegedly engaged in suspicious activity near the Nike store which appeared to be consistent with shoplifting, Jackson police said.

They investigated further and with assistance from patrol officers discovered that the suspects were in possession of improvised devices used to defeat the store’s security measures and also a large amount of merchandise later discovered stolen from multiple stores in the Outlets, police said. The suspects were placed under arrest and the vehicle they had been using was impounded.

Arrested were:

Alfred Miller, 33, of Cambria Heights, Queens, NY. He was charged with shoplifting, conspiracy, possession of burglary tools and being the leader of an organized retail theft enterprise. He was also discovered to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest. He was processed and later held at the Ocean County Jail.

DeShawn Reid, 32, of Mount Vernon, Westchester County, NY. He was charged with shoplifting, conspiracy and possession of burglar tools. He was processed and later held at the Ocean County Jail.

As call volume and other investigations permit, detectives and patrol officers will continue to conduct these details to take action and make arrests as warranted to discourage others from traveling to Jackson Township to engage in criminal activity, police said.

Residents can assist by contacting police headquarters at 732-928-1111 to report suspicious activity so it can be investigated.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.