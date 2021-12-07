One Killed, 2 Others Critical After NJ Driver Runs Red Light: Jersey Shore PD

A 29-year-old woman from the Jersey Shore was killed and two others were critically hurt after a motorist ran through a red light, authorities said.

Crystal Calpin, 29, of Toms River was driving west on Route 37 at Oak Ridge Parkway when she collided with another car at 8:56 a.m. Monday, Toms River police said.

Calpin drove through a red light at a high rate of speed and struck a southbound car, police said.

She was taken to Community Medical Center where she died, police said.

Two occupants of the other car were transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune where they were listed in critical condition, police said. Their names were not released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Toms River Police Traffic Safety Unit.

