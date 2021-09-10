'On The Border' Restaurant Opens At Ocean County Mall

There's a new On The Border restaurant coming to Ocean County Mall in 2022, the 6th to open in New Jersey.

The other five popular Mexican eateries from the Texas-based chain are in Mount Laurel, New Brunswick, Paramus, Princeton and Woodland Park.

The chain's Tex-Mex restaurants have been cooking up specialties since 1982 and are located in 114 communities nationwide.

The Ocean County Mall website announces the expected opening date for the new On The Border in Toms River as Feb. 28, 2022.

"From using mesquite-wood grills to sear special marinades into our fajitas to crafting margaritas, chips, salsa, guacamole and tortillas by hand daily, we take pride in serving authentic Border-Style meals in generous portions," the new restaurant's website boasts.

