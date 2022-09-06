Ocean County Man Charged With Possession Of Child Pornography: Prosecutor

A 38-year-old man from Toms River has been arrested on child pornography charges, authorities said.

Kevin Wurtenberg was charged on Thursday, June 9 with possession of child pornography, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer

This investigation was the result of referrals from the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The Task Force detected that a Verizon Wireless user was downloading images of child pornography from the internet, Billhimer said.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit identified a Verizon Wireless user with a Toms River address as the person downloading the images of child pornography, the prosecutor said.

On Thursday, detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, United States Department of Homeland Security – Investigations Unit, and Toms River Township Police Department, made a warranted search on Wurtenberg’s residence in Toms River.

Detectives seized two cell phones from the residence containing several hundred images of child pornography, Billhimer said.

Wurtenberg was arrested at his residence. Wurtenberg was processed at the Toms River Township Police Department, and taken to the Ocean County Jail where he was being held pending a detention hearing.

