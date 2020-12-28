Ocean County Couple Arrested For Drug Dealing, 2,400 Heroin Bags Seized

Authorities in Ocean County have arrested a couple accused of drug dealing and seized 2,400 bags of heroin.

John Vaughn, 47, and Jennifer Vuono, 38, of Beachwood, were arrested on several drug dealing charges, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer

Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force and the Beachwood Police Department Detective Bureau identified a residence in Beachwood being used to store and distribute heroin, Billhimer said.

On Dec. 18, authorities made a warranted search at a Beachwood residence. Just prior to the search, John Vaughn and Jennifer Vuono left the residence and were detained, according to Billhimer.

During the search, detectives seized about 48 bricks or 2,400 bags of heroin, along with about $4,000 cash, Billhimer said.

Both Vaughn and Vuono were arrested and charged with multiple drug dealing and drug possession charges as well as the possession of a hypodermic syringe, Billhimer said. They were taken to Ocean County Jail and released pending a future court appearance, he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.