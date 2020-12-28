Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Jersey Shore Fugitive Sought In Fatal Christmas Eve Crash
News

Ocean County Couple Arrested For Drug Dealing, 2,400 Heroin Bags Seized

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
John Vaughn and Jennifer Vuono
John Vaughn and Jennifer Vuono Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

Authorities in Ocean County have arrested a couple accused of drug dealing and seized 2,400 bags of heroin.

John Vaughn, 47, and Jennifer Vuono, 38, of Beachwood, were arrested on several drug dealing charges, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer 

Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force and the Beachwood Police Department Detective Bureau identified a residence in Beachwood being used to store and distribute heroin, Billhimer said.

On Dec. 18, authorities made a warranted search at a Beachwood residence. Just prior to the search, John Vaughn and Jennifer Vuono left the residence and were detained, according to Billhimer.

During the search, detectives seized about 48 bricks or 2,400 bags of heroin, along with about $4,000 cash, Billhimer said.

Both Vaughn and Vuono were arrested and charged with multiple drug dealing and drug possession charges as well as the possession of a hypodermic syringe, Billhimer said. They were taken to Ocean County Jail and released pending a future court appearance, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.