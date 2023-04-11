NY Pedestrian, 67, Struck, Killed In Toms River Crash

A 67-year-old pedestrian from Brooklyn was struck and killed in Toms River, authorities said.

Howard Dasheff was killed in the crash at about 8:45 p.m. on Monday, April 10, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Toms River Township police responded to Whitesville Road and Jumping Brook Drive for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle.

An investigation found that Dasheff was wearing dark clothing while attempting to cross outside a designated crosswalk on Whitesville Road, Billhimer said. He was struck by a 2021 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Scott McIvor, Jr., 22, of Jackson Township, the prosecutor said.

Dasheff was taken to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries, Billhimer said.

McIvor was not injured, remained on the scene and exhibited no outward signs of impairment, Billhimer said.

This matter remains under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit, Toms River Township Police Department, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit.

