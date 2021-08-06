NO TEENS: Jersey Shore Town Sets Nightly Summer Beach Curfew

A police department in Ocean County has set a nightly curfew along part of the township's shore, authorities said.

Toms River police said they are most concerned about unruly summer behavior at Normandy Beach and Chadwick Beach.

The new policy is attracting praise as well as scorn on the Toms River Police Department's Facebook page.

Some say they think the summer-long curfew will punish good teenagers as well as those causing problems on the beachfront.

The new restrictions apply to anyone 17 years old or younger, police said.

The ban will apply to Toms River residents as well as teenagers visiting from elsewhere, police said.

Readers of the police department's Facebook page opined that the curfew will limit where area youths can socialize between now and Labor Day.

"Last summer we began experiencing a significant increase in the number of unruly juveniles congregating and committing offenses," Toms River police said on Facebook.

The curfew primarily applies to beachfront in the northern section of Toms River, police said. Warning signs are expected to be posted.

"We will be dedicating additional resources to address any potential issues," police said.

Toms River police asked that parents from neighboring towns "not drop their children off into this area."

More patrol officers will be assigned to the beach areas and there will be "zero tolerance" for all offenses including motor vehicle infractions, the police department warned.

