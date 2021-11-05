Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
NJ Transit Bus Collides With Lakewood Fire Truck

Jon Craig
NJ Transit bus
NJ Transit bus Photo Credit: New Jersey Transit

A New Jersey Transit bus collided with a fire truck from Lakewood, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 2 p.m. Friday at Courtney Road and Madison Avenue, according to Emma Wright, senior public information officer with NJ Transit.

"It was a very minor accident," Wright said. "There were no passengers on the bus. And the bus sustained just a small amount of damage."

It was unknown whether any firefighters on Ladder 5 were hurt, reports said.

