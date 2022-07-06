Contact Us
News

NJ Police Sergeant's Unsecured Guns Taken Twice By Teens: Report

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Andrew Wahlberg
Andrew Wahlberg Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A Jersey Shore police sergeant accused of leaving his guns unsecured had them taken by teenagers at least twice, NJ Advance Media reported.

Beach Haven Sgt. Andrew Wahlberg, 48, has been charged with child endangerment, authorities previously said.  A 15-year-old was arrested with a 9mm Beretta handgun taken from Wahlberg at a Stafford park near an elementary school last month.

Wahlberg had dropped a bag of guns in his room after returning from a firearms range on May 18 before leaving home for a meeting, the outlet said, citing a criminal complaint.

In July, a 13-year-old posted a photo on social media while brandishing the officer's gun after sneaking into Wahlberg’s home and taking the weapon from an unlocked dresser, NJ Advance Media said. 

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

