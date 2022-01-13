Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
News

NJ Man Goes Missing On Business Trip To New Orleans

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Michael Gelfand
Michael Gelfand Photo Credit: NOPD

A 33-year-old resident of the Jersey Shore has been reported missing in New Orleans.

New Orleans police requested the public's help in locating Michael Gelfand of Jackson on Tuesday. 

The reporting person stated that Gelfand arrived in New Orleans on Jan. 5 for business and was scheduled to return to his home in New Jersey on Jan. 6, police said.

His family has not heard from him since Jan. 6.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Gelfand is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.