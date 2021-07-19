NJ Dad Taunted Son On Treadmill Calling Him 'Fat' In Weeks Preceding Boy's Death, Mom Says

Corey Micciolo hated going to his dad's house, his mom said.

He would kick and scream and hide in the closet, Bre Micciolo said of her son.

One day, when he came back with bruises, she understood why.

Corey was just 6 years old when he told his mother that his biological father, Christopher J. Gregor, bit him on the head and repeatedly put him on a treadmill while calling him fat.

"The treadmill was going too fast and Corey couldn’t keep up so he fell off and hit his chest," Micciolo told Daily Voice.

"He made (Corey) get back on about six times. After the last time, he picked him up by the back of his shirt and put him back on and then bit his head."

Twelve days later, Corey died of a heart contusion, Micciolo said.

Breanna Micciolo with her son, Corey. Justice for Corey Facebook

Gregor surrendered to Barnegat police earlier this month on charges of endangering the welfare of a child stemming from an incident on March 20, according to Ocean County authorities.

Authorities did not release any details surrounding the incident, but Micciolo says she has a pretty good idea of what may have happened.

"I am not sure exactly what [Gregor] did to him to cause him to pass due to a heart contusion," Micciolo said. "But the last time I know exactly what happened was two weeks before his death."

Stafford police were called to Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin about the death of a boy on April 2, Billhimer said. While they did not release any details, Micciolo came forward with her son's name and some of the details her son had shared with her.

Gregor was being held without bail in Ocean County jail. Gregor's lawyer said that his client "denies all allegations," according to NJ Advance Media.

An investigation remains active and more charges are likely, authorities said.

Breanna Micciolo with her son, Corey. Provided by Breanna Micciolo

In an interview with Daily Voice, Micciolo detailed verbal and physical abuse that preceded the boy's death on April 2.

Her son, whose seventh birthday would have been next month, was about four feet tall and weighed about 60 pounds. He was a first-grader at the Cecil S. Collins School.

Before her son died "absolutely no one in authority was helpful," Micciolo claims. "I had made many reports over the last two years about his abuse."

Due to the active investigation and confidentiality laws, authorities cannot confirm any details.

The night before Corey died on April 2, the hospital took x-rays "because a bruise on his chest was bad enough to cause concern," she said.

And earlier April 1, Micciolo claims that a judge denied a request "to allow me to have temporary full custody pending a (child protective services) investigation outcome."

The grieving mother has received an outpouring of local and national support -- and even international publicity.

"I believe the public pressure definitely got (law enforcement's) attention," Micciolo said.

A "Justice for Corey" rally will be held on July 30 at 1510 Hooper Ave., in Toms River at 9:30 a.m.

"Our main objective is to rally loud and make it known we will not stand for anything less than this monster going to jail for murder," the group wrote in the Facebook event.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.