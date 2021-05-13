Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
News

Newark Teen Pleads Guilty To Jersey Shore Assault, Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Juwan Roman
Juwan Roman Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A teenager from Newark has admitted to stabbing two Rockland County men on the Jersey Shore during a fight last year, authorities said.

Juwan Roman, 18, pleaded guilty on Thursday to two counts of aggravated assault and weapons offenses, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Roman's name was made public this week after he waived his right to juvenile status in Family Court. 

Roman was 17 during the 2020 assault, but he voluntarily agreed to be prosecuted as an adult, the prosecutor said.

On Sept. 7, 2020, at about 3:30 p.m., Point Pleasant police responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls about a fight on Jenkinson’s Beach. 

Police found Alex Galdamez, 22, and William Mazariego, 18, both of West Haverstraw, New York, suffering from multiple stab wounds, Billhimer said.

Both victims were taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment.

Roman was taken into custody without incident at the scene, and has been held at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center ever since his arrest.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.