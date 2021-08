At least seven people including a lifeguard were struck by lightning at the beach along the Jersey Shore, according to unconfirmed reports.

The lightning strikes occurred about 4:30 p.m. on 21st Avenue in Seaside Park, according to initial reports.

An unconfirmed report said one of the victims was working as a lifeguard.

A medevac helicopter was en route to the Seaside Park Arena.

