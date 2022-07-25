Motorcyclist Killed In Collision With Car Making U-Turn: Police

A motorcyclist was killed when he crashed into a car making a U-turn, authorities said.

On Sunday, July 24 at approximately 2 p.m. Little Egg Harbor police responded to Route 539 at the Garden State Parkway overpass for a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle.

Preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle was traveling north on Route 539 when the passenger vehicle, which had been parked on the northbound shoulder of the road, attempted to make a U-turn, police said.

The motorcycle collided with the driver's side of the vehicle, causing the operator to be ejected, police said.

The operator of the motorcycle, a 30-year-old man from West Creek, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Little Egg Harbor Police Department at (609) 296-3666.

