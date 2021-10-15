Motorcyclist, 73, Killed In Route 70 Jersey Shore Crash

A 73-year-old motorcyclist struck a sign, was ejected from his bike and killed in a crash along Route 70 in Ocean County, authorities said.

Lawrence Foca, 73, of Manchester was traveling east at 9:10 p.m. Thursday when he went off the right shoulder, struck a sign and was ejected from his bike, Manchester police said.

The motorcycle kept going, overturning several times before slamming into a tree near Pleasant Valley Road, police said.

Foca was brought to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

He was wearing a helmet, they said.

The crash is under investigation.

