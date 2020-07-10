Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Massive Forest Fire In Ocean County Doused By Tropical Storm Fay

Jon Craig
A fire has destroyed about 200 acres of forest in the Pine Barrens section of Jackson Township. Photo Credit: New Jersey Forest Fire Service

A bright side to a massive storm dropping a month's worth of rainfall in a day: A destructive forest fire in the northern Pine Barrens is being capped by three to five inches of rain.

Tropical Storm Fay is expected to extinguish a forest fire that has destroyed about 200 acres in a remote area the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area just northwest of the Cassville section of Jackson Township, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. The area on fire is south of Six Flags Great Adventure amusement park.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service was monitoring the path of the fire. No homes or other structures were threatened, but motorists along Interstate 195 were warned to be alert to possible hazards.

