Married State Police Couple Lied About Jersey Shore Bar Brawl, NJ Attorney General Charges

Video shows that a married New Jersey State Police detective couple lied when they claimed they weren’t involved in a North Wildwood bar fight early last year, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said Thursday.

Detective Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Ogden, 52, and Detective Sgt. Dorothy Ogden, 46, both of Hammonton, received summonses Thursday charging them with falsifying or tampering with records, Grewal said.

Video from the bar shows Gregory Ogden pushing people and trying to get at a man who bouncers were escorting out of the Exit 6 bar on Feb. 20, 2020, the attorney general said.

Ogen is seen “grabbing and pulling on the hood of [the man’s] sweatshirt, throwing two punches in [his] direction, and striking a bouncer in the process,” Grewal said.

His target then hit Ogden with a bottle, the attorney general said.

Ogden, in his incident report, claimed that he was inadvertently struck by a bottle as he emerged from a bathroom, Grewal said.

The disturbance “did not involve myself nor any of the two individuals I was at the establishment with,” the detective reportedly added.

Dorothy Ogden, meanwhile, reported losing her husband only to find him outside the bar with a bloody face, Grewal said.

Video, on the other hand, “shows her clearly involved in the physical altercation, pushing multiple people, including [the person] who later struck her husband with a bottle,” the attorney general said. “Video also shows her pushing bar security personnel who intervened.”

North Wildwood police responded to an aggravated assault complaint, Grewal said.

“The couple failed to immediately notify their chain of command in the New Jersey State Police as required,” he said. “Instead, they waited two days and then submitted official New Jersey State Police Special Reports, dated Feb. 24, 2020, that falsely described what had occurred, particularly their conduct during the incident, as revealed by video footage and other evidence.”

The New Jersey State Police Office of Professional Standards, after investigating, referred the incident to Grewal’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA).

Handling the case is Deputy Attorney General Brian Uzdavinis of the OPIA Corruption Bureau.

