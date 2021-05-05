Married Couple Used Jersey Shore Spa To Promote Prostitution, Launder Money, Authorities Say

A married couple from Toms River has been arrested for promoting prostitution and money laundering at a Jersey Shore spa, authorities said.

Wayne Lefkowitz, 56, and Guihua Cui, 51, each were charged after a year-long investigation, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Lefkowitz and Cui owned a business known as Spa 1800, on Lakewood Road in Toms River.

Although the spa appeared to be operating as a legitimate business, people patronizing the spa were offered sexual favors in exchange for money, Billhimer said.

Lefkowitz and Cui would deposit proceeds from the spa into several different bank accounts in an attempt to avoid transaction reporting requirements under New Jersey state law, the prosecutor said.

Investigators made warranted searches on the couple's home and business last week.

Lefkowitz and Cui were charged on summonses pending a future court date.

