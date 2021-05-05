Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Jersey Shore Man Gets 2 Years Probation For Driving Over 5 Geese
News

Married Couple Charged With Promoting Prostitution, Money Laundering At Jersey Shore Spa

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Wayne Lefkowitz and Guihua Cui
Wayne Lefkowitz and Guihua Cui Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A married couple from Toms River has been arrested for promoting prostitution and money laundering at a Jersey Shore spa, authorities said.

Wayne Lefkowitz, 56, and Guihua Cui, 51, each were charged after a year-long investigation, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Lefkowitz and Cui owned a business known as Spa 1800, on Lakewood Road in Toms River.

Although the spa appeared to be operating as a legitimate business, people patronizing the spa were offered sexual favors in exchange for money, Billhimer said.

Lefkowitz and Cui would deposit proceeds from the spa into several different bank accounts in an attempt to avoid transaction reporting requirements under New Jersey state law, the prosecutor said. 

Investigators made warranted searches on the couple's home and business last week.

Lefkowitz and Cui were charged on summonses pending a future court date.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.