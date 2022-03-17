Man, 24, Learning To Ride Harley Davidson Motorcycle Killed In Toms River Crash: Police

A man learning how to ride a Harley Davidson motorcycle was killed in a crash, authorities said.

Nicholas Cacciapaglia, 24, of Toms River died after trying to ride the motorcycle in Ocean County Motorsports parking lot, Toms River police said. (Ocean County Motorsports did not own the motorcycle and they were closed at the time of the accident.)

On Sunday, March 13, at approximately 7:30 p.m., police were dispatched to Route 37, near the intersection of Roosevelt Avenue.

Cacciapaglia reportedly lost control of the bike and struck a curb and entered Route 37, police said.

Once on Route 37, the bike went down and Cacciapaglia slid into the center lane where he was hit by a passing vehicle driven by Domenic Maruca, 62 of Toms River, police said.

Cacciapaglia was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There were no signs of impairment, and no summons were issued. The accident remains under investigation by Toms River Traffic Safety Officer Ryan Fitzgerald.

