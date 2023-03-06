Latest Whale Death Due To Fractured Skull, Propeller Wounds: MMSC

The latest whale to wash up on the Jersey Shore died of a blunt strike to the head with propeller wounds, experts said.

A necropsy was performed on the 30-foot humpback whale on Friday, March 3, in Seaside Park The whale washed ashore on Wednesday, March 1.

Although the animal was fairly decomposed, teams were able to determine that she was a female, in good body condition, and document several internal and external injuries, the Marine Mammal Stranding Center said on Facebook.

"These include bruising on the head, sections of fractured skull, and sharp force trauma consistent with propeller wounds on the right lateral side," the center said.

Evidence of previous entanglement scars were also documented. Full results may not be available for many weeks.

After the necropsy, the whale was buried on the beach.

Call the Marine Mammal Stranding Center Hotline at (609) 266-0538 to report any sick, injured, or deceased marine mammals and sea turtles in New Jersey.

