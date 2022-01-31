Lakewood Snowplow Driver Splashing Slushy Snow Onto Orthodox Jews Under Investigation

A snowplow operator was suspended after a video was posted on social media showing a pile of slushy snow being tossed onto a pair of Orthodox Jewish people walking in Lakewood, NJ Advance Media reported.

The original story about Saturday's incident -- now under investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office and Lakewood police -- was broken by The Lakewood Scoop.

A spokesman for the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office confirmed the joint investigation for Daily Voice.

The video shows the plow's operator driving on a snow-covered street as two men in traditional Orthodox Jewish attire walk along the roadway, the outlets reported.

With his passenger video recording, the plow maneuvers to splash slush and snow onto the surprised pedestrians, the outlets reported. The two men can be heard chuckling. The video has since been deleted from their social media pages but was still circulated by other Facebook users.

The plow operator's employer, Waste Management, posted a statement condemning the incident while saying the driver, who allegedly was not working at the time, is suspended.

No additional information was immediately released by either law enforcement agency.

The Anti-Defamation League of New York/New Jersey issued this statement on Facebook and Twitter: “We are absolutely disgusted by this video footage which appears to show a snow plow operator intentionally and callously targeting two Orthodox Jewish men. This conduct is as dangerous as it is disturbing and we urge the victims to file a report with the Lakewood police.”

