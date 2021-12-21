Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Lakewood Shooting Victim Survived By 3 Young Children

Jon Craig
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of a Lakewood shooting victim.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of a Lakewood shooting victim. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

The Lakewood community is rallying after a father of three was shot to death on Sunday. He was one of two shooting victims.

Toms River resident Tyshaun Drummond, 39, was charged with two counts of murder in the shooting that killed Nicholas Hardy, 36, of Toms River, and Sergio Chavez-Perez, 32, of Lakewood, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

"No money can bring him back, but with their breadwinner gone, the least we can do as a community is help them get over this shock by covering funeral expenses, and other basic needs for the family," The Lakewood Scoop wrote while sponsoring this GoFundMe page. 

Chavez-Perez's children are 12, 7, and 2, according to the page. They attend Lakewood schools.

"Let's come together as a community and be for them in this most difficult time of need," the GoFundMe page adds.

More than $3,300 had been raised as of late Monday afternoon.

To contribute to the GoFundMe campaign, click here. 

