A water rescue involving an overturned kayak was underway on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The rescue was reported at about 1:15 p.m. Friday at Midstreams Road and Princeton Avenue in Brick Township, initial reports said.

Firefighters were at the scene near a bridge, unconfirmed reports said.

Brick police were not immediately available for comment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.