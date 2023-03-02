Jersey Shore Woman Was Attacked In Laundry Room: Prosecutor

A 26-year-old Lakewood man faces multiple charges after attacking a woman in an apartment laundry room, authorities said.

Malcolm Hamilton also was charged in a separate stalking incident, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Hamilton was charged Tuesday, Feb. 28 with attempted aggravated sexual assault, attempted sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and burglary, all in connection with an incident that occurred on December 29, 2022, in Jackson Township, they said.

On Dec. 29, 2022, officers from the Jackson Township Police Department responded to an apartment building for a report of an attempted sexual assault, kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

An investigation conducted revealed that a female victim was attacked by an unknown male assailant in the laundry room of the apartment complex at approximately 4:50 p.m.

The victim was taken to Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus, in Lakewood, where she was treated for her injuries and released.

Detectives identified an additional victim in an unrelated incident and charged Hamilton with stalking, three counts of burglary, and two counts of credit card theft, the prosecutor said.

Hamilton was being held in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

“Based on our investigation and the evidence we have compiled, we believe there may be additional unidentified victims, particularly in the Lakewood, Jackson and Howell Township area," Prosecutor Billhimer said.

If you recognize Hamilton and believe you may have had contact with him, you are urged to call Detective Nicole Testa of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 732-929-2027, extension 3489, or Detective Stephen Purtell of the Jackson Township Police Department at 732-928-1111."

