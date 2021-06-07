Jersey Shore Woman Arrested For Vehicular Homicide In Head-On DWI Crash, Prosecutor Says

A 30-year-old woman from the Jersey Shore has been arrested in connection with a fatal head-on crash, authorities said.

Ashley Watkins of Eatontown was charged with vehicular homicide on Friday, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Watkins also was charged with DWI after fentanyl, Benadryl and marijuana was found in her blood, he said.

The fatal crash occurred in Brick Township on May 9, he said, but results of her blood draw came in last Tuesday, he said.

Nancy Penrod, 78, of Brick died in the crash, the prosecutor said Monday.

Watkins was charged with strict liability vehicular homicide and was issued motor vehicle summonses for Driving While Intoxicated, reckless driving and failure to stay in her lane, the prosecutor said.

At 9:45 a.m., on May 9, Brick Township police were called to the intersection of Lanes Mill Road and Greenwood Loop for a serious motor vehicle crash with injuries.

A 2011 Toyota Camry driven by Watkins was traveling southwest on Lanes Mill Roa, he said.

She then crossed the center line of the roadway and collided head-on with a 2014 Dodge Caravan driven by Terry Penrod, 78, of Brick, the prosecutor said.

Mr. Penrod’s wife, Nancy Penrod, was a passenger in the vehicle. He sustained a broken leg and was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment., authorities said.

His wife was taken to Ocean Medical Center in Brick Township, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead, Billhimer said.

Watkins sustained minor injuries from the crash, and was taken to Ocean Medical Center for treatment, he said.

While at Ocean Medical Center, Watkins consented to a draw of her blood.

Last Tuesday, June 2, the toxicology results of Watkins blood-draw revealed the presence of fentanyl, diphenhydramine (Benadryl), and marijuana in her blood stream, Biillhimer said, which made her "unfit to safely operate a motor vehicle" at the time of the crash.

Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit and Brick police arrested Watkins at her residence without incident, according to Billhimer.

Watkins was taken to the Ocean County Jail where she was being held pending a detention hearing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.