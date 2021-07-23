Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
News

Jersey Shore Woman, 30, Pleads Guilty In Animal Cruelty Case, Abandoned 3 Dogs, Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Allissa DeStefano of Toms River
Allissa DeStefano of Toms River Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 30-year-old woman from the Jersey Shore has admitted to abandoning three dogs on an animal cruelty charge, authorities said.

Allissa DeStefano of Toms River pleaded guilty on Friday, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. 

The dogs' abandonment allegedly resulted in their death, Billhimer said. 

Lacey Township police responded to a vacant residence on Nov. 11, 2019, and found the remains of three dogs, the prosecutor said. 

For more derails on the original arrest and criminal charge, as reported by Daily Voice. click here. 

Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of 364 days in Ocean County Jail as a condition of DeStafano's probation, according to Billhimer. 

DeStefano is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 24, before Superior Court Judge Rochelle Gizinski. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.