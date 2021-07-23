Jersey Shore Woman, 30, Pleads Guilty In Animal Cruelty Case, Abandoned 3 Dogs, Prosecutor Says

A 30-year-old woman from the Jersey Shore has admitted to abandoning three dogs on an animal cruelty charge, authorities said.

Allissa DeStefano of Toms River pleaded guilty on Friday, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

The dogs' abandonment allegedly resulted in their death, Billhimer said.

Lacey Township police responded to a vacant residence on Nov. 11, 2019, and found the remains of three dogs, the prosecutor said.

For more derails on the original arrest and criminal charge, as reported by Daily Voice. click here.

Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of 364 days in Ocean County Jail as a condition of DeStafano's probation, according to Billhimer.

DeStefano is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 24, before Superior Court Judge Rochelle Gizinski.

