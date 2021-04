MTV's "Jersey Shore" star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested in a domestic violence incident, TMZ reported Thursday.

Ortiz-Magro has been on probation as part of a plea deal he entered last year for another domestic violence case involving ex-girlfriend Jenn Harley.

Ortiz-Magro was caring for daughter Arianna, whom he shares with Harley, at the time of the incident -- however Harley was not involved, TMZ says.

Click here for more from TMZ.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.