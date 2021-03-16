Jersey Shore Motorcyclist, 59, Killed In Collision

A 59-year-old man from Point Pleasant was killed when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle, authorities said

Christos Michael, 59, suffered internal injuries and injuries to his lower body after he was thrown from his motorcycle during a crash on Burnt Tavern Road, Brick police said.

Michael was pronounced dead at the Michael was driving a 2003 Bourget custom motorcycle south on Burnt Tavern Road about 2:25 p.m. when he hit the left front part of a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by Robin Federbush, 49, of Brick, police said.

Federbush had turned left from Spiral Drive onto Burnt Tavern Road, and pulled into the path of Michael, police said.

No tickets had been issued.

Federbush complained of pain from the crash, police said.

The collision shut Burnt Tavern Road for about five hours while the Traffic Safety Unit and the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office investigated.

Patrol Officer David Thergesen and Detective Anthony Carrington from the prosecutor's office are investigating. Anyone who may have witnessed or has information related to the crash is urged to call Thergesen at 732-451-2037 or Carrington at 732-929-2027, ext. 3257.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.