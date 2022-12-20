Jersey Shore Man Shared Child Porn On App, Hundreds Of Images Found On Laptop: Prosecutor

A 42-year-old man from Ocean County was charged with possessing and sharing child pornography, authorities said.

Joseph D. Tuzzio, Jr. of Jackson Township was charged on Monday, Dec. 19, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

This investigation was the result of three referrals from the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The ICAC Task Force detected that an individual was uploading images of child pornography to the internet using the Kik Messenger App.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit identified a Kik Messenger user with a Jackson Township address as the individual uploading the images of child pornography; that individual was ultimately identified as Tuzzio, Billhimer said.

On Oct. 27, detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, United States Department of Homeland Security-Investigations Unit, and Jackson Township Police Department made a warranted search on Tuzzio’s residence.

Detectives seized two cell phones and a laptop computer. A forensic examination of the electronic devices by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit led to the discovery of more than 500 images of child pornography on the laptop, Billhimer said.

Additionally, detectives issued a Communication Data Warrant to KIK for Tuzzio’s most recently utilized KIK subscriber account. KIK provided logs showing Tuzzio’s account as both receiving and distributing videos of child pornography, Billhimer said. The IP address associated with the child pornography activity was assigned to Tuzzio’s place of employment in Jackson, he said.

On Monday, Tuzzio, accompanied by his attorney, surrendered himself at Jackson Township Police Headquarters where he was processed and thereafter transported to the Ocean County Jail.

He was subsequently released as a result of New Jersey Bail Reform.

