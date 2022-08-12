Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Jersey Shore Man Sentenced For Selling Heroin, Resisting Arrest: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Cory Winston
Cory Winston Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 31-year-old man from Ocean County has been sentenced to five years in New Jersey state prison and drug and weapons offenses, authorities said.

Cory Winston, of Jackson, previously pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to distribute, resisting arrest and possession of a weapon, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

All charges are in connection with illegal activity that occurred in Brick Township between February 2021 and March 2021, Billhimer said.

Authorities attempted to detain him during a warranted search.

Winston became combative, and forcefully resisted efforts to detain him; it ultimately took the combined efforts of three detectives to take Winston into custody, Billhimer said.

Detectives subsequently seized approximately 3,000 doses of heroin, 200 grams of eutylone, as well as various quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl, he said.

Detectives also discovered and seized two handguns and an extended capacity magazine. 

Winston has been held in the Ocean County Jail since being taken into custody on March 10, 2021.

