Jersey Shore Man Indicted In Motel Killing: Prosecutor

A 51-year-old man from Seaside Heights has been indicted in the death of a woman at a motel, authorities said.

On Wednesday, May 11, Gerardo Ruiz was indicted by a Grand Jury on a charge of murder in connection with the death of Alecia Perreault, 29, of Seaside Heights, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On May 1, 2021, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Seaside Heights police received a telephone call from an individual claiming to have knowledge that Ruiz killed a woman at the Offshore Motel in Seaside Heights, Billhimer sid.

The caller further advised that Ruiz was staying at the Surfside Motel in Seaside Heights.

Officers responded to a room at the Offshore Motel, where they found the Perreault's body with apparent wounds to her neck; Ms. Perreault was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers subsequently responded to Ruiz’s room at the Surfside Motel, and discovered that he had experienced an apparent drug overdose. Ruiz was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River - under the protective custody of the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, and Seaside Heights Police Department Detective Bureau, determined that Ruiz was the individual responsible for Ms. Perreault’s death. Since being released from Community Medical Center,

Ruiz was being detained in a secure medical facility.

