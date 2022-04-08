Jersey Shore Man Gets 16 Years For Robberies At Wawa, 7-Eleven, ShopRite, Exxon: Prosecutor

A 34-year-old man from Ocean County has been sentenced to 16 years in New Jersey state prison for a string of robberies, authorities said.

Thomas Jann, of Beachwood, was sentenced on Friday, April 8 according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

A cooperative investigation between the Toms River, Berkeley and Beachwood police resulted in Jann being identified as the individual responsible for a string of robberies that occurred in those municipalities in December 2020, Billhimer said.

According to the prosecutor:

Jann attacked a gas station attendant at the Wawa convenience store on Route 9 in Toms River on December 19, 2020 and stole money from the cash register.

On December 24, 2020, Jann entered the Robins convenience store in Beachwood and brandished what appeared to be a box cutter in the direction of the attendant. He then stole money from the cash register and fled the scene.

On December 26, 2020, Jann entered the ShopRite.supermarket on Route 9 in Bayville, stole money from the cash register, and pushed a female as he fled the store.

That same day, Jann entered the Krauszers convenience store on Hooper Avenue in Toms River, attacked the cashier, and fled with cigarettes.

On December 30, 2020, Jann entered the 7-11 convenience store on Route 166 in Toms River, grabbed the cashier around the neck and held a rock to his head; he then stole money from the cash register and fled the scene.

On December 31, 2020, Jann entered the Exxon Tiger Mart on Route 37 in Toms River, threw hot coffee at the attendant, and stole money from the cash register.

Through the course of the investigation, Detectives were also able to determine that Jann unlawfully entered a residence in Beachwood on July 27, 2020 and stole cash from the home.

On January 1, 2021, Jann was apprehended by Toms River Township police.

He has been held in Ocean County Jail ever since his arrest.

