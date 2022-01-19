Jersey Shore Man Arrested For Shooting On Garden State Parkway: NJSP

A Jersey Shore man has been arrested in connection with a shooting along the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.

William Sabo, 22, was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses after shooting another motorist following an argument at a Manchester Township gas station, according to Brandi Slota, a spokeswoman with the New Jersey State Police.

The shooting occurred a short time after the fight on the southbound Parkway near exit 80 last Wednesday, Jan. 12, Slota said.

Sabo fled. The victim was treated at Community Medical Center in Toms River, where he was interviewed by state troopers.

Through various investigative means, State Police detectives along with members of the Manchester Township Police Department identified the suspect vehicle involved in the shooting, and determined that Sabo fired at the victim’s vehicle from the passenger side, Slota said.

Sabo was arrested in Berkeley Township on Friday after a warranted search of his home and Kia Forte. Troopers reportedly found a .40 caliber handgun, a .32 caliber revolver, two high-capacity magazines, 2.5 ounces of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Slota said.

The search was conducted by detectives from the Troop “D” Criminal Investigation Office along with members of the State Police K9 Unit, TEAMS Unit, Berkeley Township Police Department, and Ocean County Prosecutors Office.

Sabo was additionally charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of CDS paraphernalia, Slota said.

Sabo was being held at Ocean County Jail.

