Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Breaking News: Serious Crash Closes I-295
News

Jersey Shore Man Admits Guilt In Stalking, Stabbing Woman In Jackson, Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Michael Mahan
Michael Mahan Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 38-year-old Jersey Shore man has admitted to stalking and stabbing a woman last spring, authorities said.

Michael Mahan, 38, of Ewing Township, pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated assault and making terroristic threats as well as driving while intoxicated according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

His guilty plea came in connection with several incidents on May 8 in Jackson Township, the prosecutor said.

Mahan allegedly held a knife to the victim’s neck, threatened to kill her and then punched while holding the knife, slicing her face.

Jackson Township police had responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting a stabbing. Police found a woman with a large cut across her face. An investigation found that the victim had allegedly been followed to her home by Mahan before the attack, Billhimer said.

Mahan fled after the assault. After a high-speed chase, Mahan collided with two other vehicles before being taken into custody by police. The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. 

Mahan's blood alcohol level was tested at an area hospital, and found to be nearly twice the legal limit under New Jersey law, Billhimer said. Mahan was additionally charged with DWI.

Mahan was being held at Ocean County Jail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.