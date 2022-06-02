Jersey Shore Man Admits Carjacking Woman, 20, Violently Attacking Her In Lakewood: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man from Ocean County has admitted to a violent carjacking, authorities said.

John Bailey, 35, of Bayville, pleaded guilty before Presiding Judge Guy P. Ryan on Wednesday, June 1, they said.

It was in connection with an incident that occurred in Lakewood Township on Dec. 5, 2018, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Officers from the Lakewood Township Police Department were summoned Hearth Court for a report of a carjacking. Officers learned that a 20 year-old woman was sitting inside her motor vehicle, outside of her home, when an unknown man approached her and asked for directions as well as a ride.

The woman gave the man directions, but declined to give him a ride, Billhimer said. A short time, later the man returned to the vehicle, pounded on the window, and broke the glass, the prosecutor said. The man then entered the vehicle, sat on the woman and began to choke her, he said.

The man proceeded to drive the vehicle away with the victim trapped inside, and threatened to kill her if she did not remain quiet, Billhimer said.

The victim was ultimately able to open the passenger side door of the vehicle, and jumped out as the vehicle was in motion. The victim ran to a nearby house and the police were called.

The victim was transported to Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood for treatment of multiple injuries including a bite mark to her leg, a laceration on her head, and wounds to her neck, Billhimer said.

Later in the day, the victim’s vehicle was found abandoned in Jackson Township with blood stains on the rear driver’s side door and quarter panel.

On June 5, 2020, the New Jersey State Police Office of Forensic Sciences advised that the DNA profile obtained from the blood stain on the vehicle was a possible match to John Bailey, Billhimer said.

On Oct. 13, 2020, a court-ordered buccal swab was taken from John Bailey and compared to the DNA profiles obtained from the blood stain and bite mark on the victim’s leg.

On Jan. 4, 2021, the New Jersey State Police Office of

Forensic Sciences confirmed that John Bailey was the source of the DNA found in the victim’s bite mark and the blood stain on her vehicle, the prosecutor said. On Jan. 5, 2021, Bailey was charged with carjacking on a warrant and entered into the National Crime Information Center database as a wanted person.

On Jan. 26, 2021, Bailey was apprehended by members of the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office/United States Marshals Service Task Force in Perth Amboy, Billhimer said.

Bailey was taken to the Ocean County Jail, where he has been held since the date of his apprehension.

