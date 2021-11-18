Jersey Shore Man, 41, Admits Being High On Fentanyl, Cocaine In Deadly Crash

A 41-year-old Jersey Shore man has admitted to causing a DWI crash that killed a pedestrian, authorities said.

Brian Kosanke, 41, of Lavallette, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide on Thursday, according to Ocean County First Assistant Prosecutor Michael T. Nolan, Jr.

Killed in the Oct. 19, 2019, pedestrian crash was Thomas Castronovo, 80, of Warren, Nolan said.

In his plea, Kosanke also admitted to hindering apprehension or prosecution and driving while intoxicated, Nolan said.

The State will be seek a term of eight years in New Jersey State Prison when Kosanke is sentenced on Jan. 21, 2022.

On Oct. 19, 2019, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Lavallette police were called to Route 35 North and Guyer Avenue on a report of a pedestrian with serious injuries having been struck by a motor vehicle.

An investigation found that Kosanke was traveling northbound on Route 35 when he struck Castronovo, who was crossing at Guyer Avenue, Nolan said.

Lifesaving measures were administered to Castronovo by first responders. He was transported to Community Medical Center in Toms River, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries, Nolan said.

Kosanke agreed to submit to a blood sample and was transported to the hospital for same, the assistant prosecutor said. The results of the blood sample revealed that Kosanke was under the influence of Xanax, Cocaine, Fentanyl and Gabapentin when he struck Castronovo, Nolan said. A warrant was issued for Kosanke’s arrest, and he was apprehended on Nov. 7, 2019.

Kosanke has been held in the Ocean County Jail since the date of his arrest.

