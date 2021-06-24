Jersey Shore Man, 27, Indicted In Fatal Head-On DUI Crash

A 27-year-old man from Ocean County has been indicted in connection with the death of a young girl in a head-on crash, authorities said.

Michael Pillarella of Manahawkin was indicted by a grand jury for vehicular homicide, aggravated manslaughter, assault by auto and other charges, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

The charges are in connection with a fatal crash on Jan. 30 in Little Egg Harbor that resulted in the death of a juvenile passenger in the other car, Billhimer said.

The young passenger died 10 days after the head-on crash and the driver of the car, also a juvenile, is recovering from serious injuries, he said.

Neither of their names were released by authorities.

Charges against Pillarella were upgraded after a blood draw revealed that he was under the influence of Alprazolam, Methadone and Fentanyl at the time of the crash, Billhimer said.

That made him "unfit to operate a vehicle" at the time of the crash, the prosecutor said.

Pillarella also was charged with speeding, he said, at an estimated 74 mph.

