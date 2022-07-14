Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Jersey Shore Girl, 15, In Intensive Care After Being Struck By Car

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Makiah's family
Photo Credit: GoFundMe

A 15-year-old girl from Ocean County remains in intensive care after being struck by a car.

Makiah was hit on Wednesday, July 13 while crossing Route 72 in Manahawkin, according to a GoFundMe launched for her medical expenses.

Community support is growing for Makian and her mother, Tiffany Worthy, after the crash.

"As a member of our work family, she is well known to everyone here on campus for her loving heart and soul," reads the campaign, which had raised nearly $4,900 in just a few hours.

"Now is the time for us to repay her kindness; we are looking to raise money to help support her and her family while Makiah recovers."

Makiah is currently in critical condition in the pediatric intensive care unit at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, the page said.

Click here to contribute to the GoFundMe page. 

