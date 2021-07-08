Jersey Shore Dad Assaulted During Fireworks Celebration Faces Long Road To Recovery

Family and neighbors of an Ocean County pedestrian hospitalized after a Fourth of July fight with a motorist are rounding up support for his recovery.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise health-care money and other financial assistance for Alan Stever, 56, of Toms River. More than $4,000 had been raised on the page as of Thursday morning.

On Sunday night, Toms River police found Stever with an apparent head injury, authorities said. Stever was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune where he was listed in serious but stable condition on Wednesday, according to the Ocean County prosecutor.

Raziel Mancebo of Scotch Plains -- the 27-year-old suspect in the incident -- surrendered to the Ocean County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. Mancebo is accused of speeding through the Toms River neighborhood before getting into an argument and fight with Stever and a neighbor at a stop sign.

He was charged with several assault charges in connection with a clash, Billhimer said.

Meanwhile, Stever's daughter, Alexis Foerst, says her dad is facing at least six months of recovery.

"He is a hard worker, and provider for his family, and will now be unable to work for an unknown amount of time due to severe injuries," she writes.

On July 4 at about 9:15 p.m., Toms River police were called to Cattus Island Boulevard and Hazelwood Road on a report of an unconscious man in the roadway, the prosecutor said.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and the Toms River Township Police Detective Bureau found that a black BMW was traveling north on Hazelwood Road at a high rate of speed, Billhimer said. The BMW reportedly approached the cross street of Hazelwood Road and Cattus Island Boulevard and stopped at the stop sign, he said.

Mancebo was being held at the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

To donate to Stever's "healing and recovery," on the GoFundMe page, click here.

