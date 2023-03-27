Jersey Shore Crash Victim Is 'Smart, Sassy' 4-Year-Old Facing Long Road To Recovery

A woman from Brick is raising money for her 4-year-old niece after a multi-car crash left her in critical condition.

Gabby Koehler organized a GoFundMe campaign for her sister’s family after the crash on Route 70 In Toms River that sent Isabella to the ICU Thursday, March 23.

Isabella has already endured one brain surgery but has several more procedures on the horizon, and will be in the hospital for the foreseeable future, her aunt wrote.

"Isabella is a smart, sassy, beautiful little girl that loves nothing more than dancing and smiling.

"No child deserves to go through this, nor should any mother or father have to see their child like this."

Many donors, who had given more than $50,000 in two days, shared prayers for "Bella."

Steven Kelly wrote, "I witnessed this horrific and meaningless tragedy. Praying for this beautiful innocent child."

To view or donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

