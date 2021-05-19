Jersey Shore Authorities Detain Road-Rage Driver Who Followed Woman Home, Slashed Her Face

Ocean County authorities have detained a 38-year-old man from Mercer County who allegedly followed a woman to her Jackson home and slashed her face after a road rage incident.

Michael S. Mahan of Ewing Township also is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase and crashing into two other cars before being arrested, authorities said.

On Wednesday, a judge ordered that Mahan remain held at Ocean County Jail until his trial.

Jackson police officers were called to a home on Maria Street about 4:50 p.m. on May 8 where they found that a man had punched the woman and threatened to kill her at knifepoint. The woman, whose name has not been released, suffered a large slash across her face and was bleeding heavily, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Mahan fled when a neighbor intervened and called 9-1-1, Billhimer said.

Police later learned Mahan threatened another resident after parking in front of the man’s house before the stabbing.

Mahan was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, two weapons offenses, terroristic threats, eluding, six counts of aggravated assault, driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a breath test and other motor vehicle violations.

The stabbing victim was hospitalized while the drivers of the vehicles Mahan struck were treated at the scene for minor injuries, Billhimer said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.