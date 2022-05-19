Jersey Mike's, Starbucks Drive-Thru Coming To Jersey Shore Commons

Jersey Mike's Subs and a drive-thru Starbucks are coming to a Jersey Shore shopping center, the Asbury Park Press reports.

The sub shop and coffee chain will be in a newly-constructed building at Whiting Commons off Lacey Road in Manchester, the outlet said. The new building also will include an AT&T store.

The Commons area already features a Wendy's and Stop & Shop.

