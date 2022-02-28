Jersey City Coach Inappropriately Touched Girl At Ocean County Track Meet: Prosecutor

A 61-year-old track coach from Jersey City has been charged with criminal sexual contact in connection with an incident at a Jersey Shore track meet, authorities said.

Thomas Downes was arrested in connection with an incident that took place in Toms River on Feb. 12, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Toms River police were contacted in reference to an incident that occurred at the John Bennett Athletic Bubble in Toms River. A minor female, who was a participant in a track meet taking place at the facility, reported that an adult male approached her and touched her inappropriately, Billhimer said.

The victim reported the incident to her coach, who then reported the incident to law enforcement.

An investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and Toms River Township Police Department Detective Bureau identified Downes as the individual who touched the victim in an inappropriate manner, Billhimer said.

At the time of the incident, Downes was the head coach of a girls’ track team at a high school located in Jersey City.

On Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, Downes surrendered himself to authorities at Toms River Township Police Department Headquarters, the prosecutor said. He was processed and released on a summons pending a future court appearance.

If anyone has additional information regarding this investigation, or who believes they might have been victimized by this defendant, please contact Detective Alex Bromley of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 3271, or the Toms River Township Police Department Detective Bureau at 732-349-0150, extension 1297.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.