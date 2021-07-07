INDICTED: Grand Jury Charges Jersey Shore Stalker, 38, With Slashing Woman, Prosecutor Says

A 38-year-old man from Ocean County has been indicted for attempted murder while slashing a woman in the face, authorities said.

Michael Mahan, 38, of Ewing Township, was indicted by a county Grand Jury on that charge, and others, on Wednesday, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Mahan was additionally indicted for making terroristic threats, eluding, assault by automobile and several other assault and weapons charges, Billhimer said.

Wednesday's indictment is connected with a series of events that occurred in Jackson Township on May 8, according to the prosecutor.

On that date, Jackson Township police responded to a 9-1-1 call on a report of a stabbing on Maria Street. Patrol officers found a woman with a large slash across her face, authorities said.

An investigation by Jackson police found that the victim had allegedly been followed to her residence by Mahan, Billhimer said.

Mahan allegedly held a knife to the victim’s neck, threatened to kill her and then slashed her face, the prosecutor said.

A neighbor intervened and called 9-1-1, according to Billhimer. Mahan allegedly then fled the area. Mahan’s vehicle was spotted by police officers traveling on Toms River Road. A police pursuit was initiated, and Mahan allegedly fled at a high rate of speed, authorities said.

As Mahan was trying to make a turn onto West Veterans Highway, he reportedly struck another vehicle, authorities said. As he continued speeding along West Veterans Highway, Mahan’s vehicle collided with yet another vehicle -- forcing it off the highway, Billhimer said.

Mahan’s vehicle traveled another 500 feet after that collision before it became disabled, the prosecutor said. Mahan was taken into police custody without incident.

The stabbing victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, and the occupants of the two vehicles were treated at the scene for minor injuries, authorities said.

Further investigation found that Mahan had, earlier that day, approached a female homeowner in her driveway while brandishing a knife, according to Billhimer. Mahan reportedly fled after being confronted by the woman's husband and family dog, the prosecutor said.

Mahan was being held at Ocean County Jail.

Assistant Prosecutor Victoria Veni is handling the case.

